Millennials cut back on screen time while working from home

MUMBAI : A few weeks into the lockdown, Arpita Patkar, 28, disabled her Instagram account. It was a drastic measure to reclaim her time and reduce the hours spent on the phone. The turning point came when she spent seven hours scrolling through her feed one day. “I was shocked I had wasted that much time on the app," says the Mumbai-based senior manager with an experiential marketing company. She has been using the “saved time" to learn French, work out and listen to music.

From buying alarm clocks to deleting apps from phones, millennials are looking for ways to reduce their screen time while working from home. Between the laptop, TV, Kindle, phone and tablet, people are realising that they’re spending more time at screens. They’re trying to create healthy boundaries while working from home, since hours at the makeshift desk seem to stretch on. Staying home has also meant people are consuming more content on social media, even when they finish work for the day.

Amit Joshi, 44, chief investment officer, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, found himself reaching for the phone more often after the lockdown. Eventually, he created a routine with physical activity and reading to avoid picking up a device at certain times of the day. “Friends and colleagues are spending more time on their phones over the last three months. I think it’s because they don’t have anything else to occupy time," says Pune-based Joshi, who switches off his data from 10.30 pm to 5.30 am, so that he isn’t disturbed by message notification pings.

The lockdown coupled with 24x7 internet access has led to higher screen time across age groups. “Browsing is now a leisure activity. Many are on their phones when they are bored or lonely," says Dr Manoj Kumar Sharma, professor of clinical psychology at SHUT (Service for Healthy Use of Technology) Clinic at NIMHANS, Bengaluru. “People rationalise it saying things will go back to normal soon and they will have structure. So they’re not concerned about excessive usage," he says. He suggests creating spaces where you don’t use the phone—like an hour with family, or while going for a walk outdoors. “It will create control and have a multiplier effect."

It’s not just adults who are spending more time online. A study by Olx India found that 54% of children are spending five hours more than usual at screens after the lockdown. In the UK, 83% of parents said screen time for their children has increased after the covid-19 outbreak.

Delhi resident and freelance HR consultant Ritu Sethi, 32, started monitoring her phone use when she realised her four-year-old son might mimic her as she was home all day. “Initially, I would pick up the phone to check messages or social media updates all the time. I’ve changed that. I’ve even bought an alarm clock so that I don’t need my phone to check the time. Now, I don’t miss the phone if it’s not within reach," says Sethi. “After 7 pm, unless it’s an emergency, I don’t respond to mails, and people have learned to respect my time," she says.

Patkar had to return to Instagram and Facebook after a month of being social-media-free. “Since all work events have gone virtual, I had no choice but to get back on Insta and Facebook for live events. But I don’t browse now. I only use it for work, and I no longer have the urge to keep checking it," she says.

