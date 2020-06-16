Millennials cut back on screen time while working from home

The lockdown coupled with 24x7 internet access has led to higher screen time across age groups. “Browsing is now a leisure activity. Many are on their phones when they are bored or lonely," says Dr Manoj Kumar Sharma, professor of clinical psychology at SHUT (Service for Healthy Use of Technology) Clinic at NIMHANS, Bengaluru. “People rationalise it saying things will go back to normal soon and they will have structure. So they’re not concerned about excessive usage," he says. He suggests creating spaces where you don’t use the phone—like an hour with family, or while going for a walk outdoors. “It will create control and have a multiplier effect."