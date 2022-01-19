Millennials, GenZ drove demand for Buy Now, Pay Later in 2021: Report

ZestMoney not only added the highest number of new customers and merchants but also gained market share in an ever-growing market. "We saw a 300% YoY growth in BNPL transactions as people took to convenience and affordability in a big way. Owing to the solid consumer demand we saw last year; we now have a 50% market share in the Indian BNPL market and over 70% market share in the online ‘Pay in 3’ no-cost interest-free offering. On the back of the strong demand and our expansion plans, we are confident of hitting a $10 BN GMV run rate in the next 3 years and cementing our position as the market leader in the country," added Lizzie Chapman.