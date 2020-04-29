Mumbai: For Shrikant Singh, 34, the economic slowdown accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic and the shrinking job market, have triggered a sense of déjà vu. Back in 2008-09, when the US sub-prime mortgage crisis led to a worldwide recession, he was just graduating from college.

Having ranked second in his class at IIT-Kharagpur and with experience of international internships, Singh thought he was destined for a great career from the start. But campus offers of recruitment were rescinded, and Singh, like many of his peers, graduated without a job in hand. “Things were extremely rosy for me in college but the reality during graduation was devastating," says Singh, now a business head at Amazon India.

In the recent weeks, millennials like Singh who were affected by the 2008-09 recession have been sharing their stories on social media platforms to give comfort and advice to those who are just graduating, and finding themselves in similar positions.

Singh moved to Bengaluru and managed to find a job but was laid off within four months. Eventually, he got into the field of data analytics, and his career finally took off. When things got really tough, he relied on advice from seniors, and it’s what he’s passing on to Gen Z now. “One, your first salary is not going to be the last salary of your life. So stop comparing with outliers or campus offers. Two, stop looking for brand names to work with. The amount you will learn in small, relatively new company will be much more," he says.

Jitendra Chouksey, founder of fitness startup Fittr, has also shared his experience on social media with the idea of helping younger people feel they’re not alone. When Chouksey graduated in 2008-09, the joining date for the job he’d landed on campus was deferred for two years. He got another job, but was laid off within months and had to return home to Bhopal. “I felt like I was falling into a deep hole. I had lost hope and was preparing to become a college professor," he says. “By a stroke of luck, L&T, which had deferred the campus offer, called and I joined them."

Anurag Khandelwal, 21, who will be graduating from Delhi Technological University, has come across motivational posts shared by people who had trouble getting jobs during the previous recession. “The intention is good," says Khandelwal, who is looking for a job while living with his parents in Alwar, Rajasthan.

Chouksey realizes that narrating his story won’t ease another’s pain but he believes it will enable people to focus on what is within their control and act accordingly. “This is neither the first nor the last economic recession. We have to be resilient and keep learning. That’s the only thing in our control," he says.

Sometimes circumstances can set you on a drastically different career path, as Vikram Poddar, founder of corporate comedy consultancy BoredRoom Comedy, found out. Poddar, 36, lost his job in 2009 during the recession and was nearly laid off for a second time from a corporate job three years later.

He started dabbling in stand-up comedy, bringing some of these experiences to his stage routines, and took up comedy full time in 2014. Poddar’s advice: Reevaluate your perception of what’s safe and what’s not, and keep an open mind for “sideway progression". If you lose your job, he says, “don't think of yourself as a failure because that means you will be defining yourself only by that industry. You are more than that."

Share Via