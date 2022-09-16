While millennials may have the unfortunate reputation for not being the savviest with their finances, a new study reveals the money management habits of the youngsters. A report issued by a tech-based credit score monitoring platform said that millennials in Kerala are more credit-conscious in the country. The study by OneScore was conducted among more than 9 million users of its platform across the country and the ‘Credit Literacy Index’ report captured the millennials and Gen Z consumers becoming increasingly conscious of their credit and money management habits.

