While millennials may have the unfortunate reputation for not being the savviest with their finances, a new study reveals the money management habits of the youngsters. A report issued by a tech-based credit score monitoring platform said that millennials in Kerala are more credit-conscious in the country. The study by OneScore was conducted among more than 9 million users of its platform across the country and the ‘Credit Literacy Index’ report captured the millennials and Gen Z consumers becoming increasingly conscious of their credit and money management habits.
A release issued by OneScore noted that over 46% of millennials and Gen Z users reported an improved credit score in FY22 and Kerala ranked highest when it came to credit-conscious, self-monitoring millennials with an average credit score of 726. Followed by Gujarat, Chandigarh and Delhi with an average credit score that was above 720, while Bihar and Assam featured at the bottom of the list with an average credit score hovering at around 700, the report said.
Anurag Sinha, CEO and co-founder of OneScore and One Card, said millennials and Gen Z are driving a paradigm shift in the way the nation consumes credit, noting, “comprising the country’s largest workforce, millennials and Gen Z are driving a paradigm shift in the way India consumes credit. But even with unhindered access to credit and rising disposable income, this cohort is growing increasingly credit-conscious."
Additionally, he said the millennials and Gen Z have a reputation for not being the savviest with their finances, however, this trend can be seen to be rapidly changing, “there is growing awareness of the benefits of a good credit score and responsible credit management among the cohort which enables one to avail benefits such as increased access to pre-approved loans, lower interest rates, and longer tenures among others."
The report highlighted that consumers are becoming more credit-conscious and taking an active role in managing their credit health. As per the release, “millennial and Gen Z cohorts especially are actively undertaking self-monitoring of their credit score. The platform witnessed that over 56.8% of millennials actively monitored their credit score in FY22 vis-à-vis 48% in FY21. Whereas, in the case of Gen Z consumers actively monitoring their credit score, the platform witnessed a growth of over 2.5 times, from 7.1% in FY21 to 19.1% in FY22."
