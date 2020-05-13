Millennials use lockdown time to teach online, host webinars

NEW DELHI: When Kalpana Pandey, 26, was looking to hire developers for her team, she realised most people had experience but not technical skill. When the lockdown was announced, she decided to do her bit to change this.

In the last 50-plus days, she has mentored five people, both students and young professionals, guiding them through the nuances of iOS application development. “Earlier, I could never find time to help people upgrade their skills or give tips. Now, I have more time," says Pandey, an iOS app developer with Jaipur-based app and software development agency, Hipster.

A number of young professionals are hosting webinars and videos to run short courses on entrepreneurship, coding, digital marketing, and even how to crack the CAT exams. They’re not only sharing knowledge and helping others sharpen skills but also building new networks for themselves.

“The idea is to help upskill people. We have something to offer, and we do what we can without cutting into our regular work hours," says Ravisutanjani Kumar, who looks after strategic alliances and partnerships at online test series platform Testbook. Kumar, 22, and his friends are helping students and young professionals find direction in these confusing times. His friend Mohit Walia, founder of cloud kitchen ChapterFoods, is sharing tips on entrepreneurship online, while another friend, Hitesh Kothaari, an internet marketer, is hosting webinars on digital marketing.

Bharatendu Verma, who will graduate from IIM-A in 2021, is currently interning with McKinsey. The 24-year-old Delhi resident says he got a flood of emails from people asking him for tips to crack admission tests as well as land internships. So he and five friends started The Younger Me Project (TYMP) in April to host webinars and answer frequently asked questions about the MBA entrance exams.

“We have already done four sessions on subjects ranging from choosing the right MBA programme to effective learning. We are sharing what worked for us, or for our guests, and it is not a one-size-fits-all solution," says Verma. TYMP takes feedback from viewers who suggest both topics and guests. Verma says it can be inspiring to hear the stories from guests.

There is the risk of trolls and pranksters signing up or calling—and there are many of those—but these ‘teachers’ are happy to sift the real from the fake and keep going. Pandey says she has stopped giving her number and instead helps people only on Skype calls. Kumar and his friends have created a Google form, which includes questions like ‘why do you deserve this opportunity’, to filter out trolls.

Hosting webinars is also a way to learn while teaching. Pratyush Choudhury, 22, a student of IIT(BHU), Varanasi, has signed up for multiple online courses—and makes notes every time he attends one. He then writes social media posts about the courses he’s attended, which serve as a guide for others. “Writing helps me reflect on and understand the content better too," he says. One of his posts, with over 3,000 reactions, lists the free courses he has found helpful. “I have been receiving a lot of questions from people. The posts get great feedback from followers both here and abroad," he says.

Kumar says the unexpected outcome of these webinars and online sessions is building new networks. “Not everyone instinctively understands the value of professional networking. Maybe these are things taught in tier I colleges, but in tier II colleges where we studied, it isn’t done. The students may have the knowledge but do not know how to utilise or talk about it," says Kumar. “Our real-world experience is great for them to hear."

Share Via