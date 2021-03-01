MUMBAI: The past year has been life-changing for our country. The covid-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the health industry, as well as the health insurance industry. In an interview with Mint, Rakesh Jain, executive director and CEO, Reliance General Insurance, shared his views on how the pandemic has made millennials realise the importance of having a comprehensive health insurance cover.

Could you talk about the awareness around health insurance before and after the covid outbreak?

India has had a historically low [level of] awareness around insurance until 2020. As of 2019, only 34% of India was covered under any form of health insurance, as per data available on Statista. However, in the wake of the ovid-19 outbreak, people seem to have realized the importance of a comprehensive health cover. There has been increased curiosity and increased awareness about this health-securing tool in the Indian market (Click here to know more).

Another important and positive transformation has been in the perception about the need for health insurance amongst youngsters.

The prevalence of covid among all age groups has brought us to the realization that critical illnesses can strike at any age, and that the need for health insurance is not a factor of age anymore. This is crucial since for some reason, millennials weren’t able to see the already glaring need for health insurance arising out of disease-prone lifestyles.

Why there is a need for health insurance now?

As per the 'NCAER 2019-20 Mid-Year Review of the India Economy', the contribution of health inflation to miscellaneous inflation in rural and urban areas was a whopping 40.2% and 26.9%, respectively. The projections for medical inflation post pandemic have been even higher. This, coupled with the rising claims due to covid-19, lack of standardized hospital rates, and exaggerated claims, is expected to make health insurance premiums keep on rising.

It is high time Indians realized that the health insurance cover provided by their employers is often not enough. Employers tend to offer group policies with bare minimum benefits that don’t cost them a lot, and this tends to cost you when critical illness or health conditions strike. Therefore, it is now very important to have adequate health insurance cover.

What are the factors millennials should keep an eye out for when buying a health insurance policy?

There’s a lot more than sum insured and premium rate, and even rider benefits to look for while buying a health insurance policy. Nowadays, it is possible to check all of these details online within seconds. Then why make hasty decisions that might affect you in matters of life and death? Here are a few things to keep in mind while buying an individual or family health insurance policy: Healthcare cost in major hospitals around you, the network of hospitals of the insurer, whether cashless facility is available at these hospitals, health conditions excluded {from cover], whether they offer flexible premium payment facilities, say in equated monthly instalments(EMIs), assuring factors such as policy service guarantee and provision for overseas treatment... [Buyers should also check whether insurers] offer valuable add-ons such as wellness services, existing customer discount and, so on.

Thus, before finally buying a health insurance cover, be sure to ask yourself what’s on offer in all aspects, big and small.

