Millennials value the importance of a health cover post covid-19: Rakesh Jain

There’s a lot more than sum insured and premium rate, and even rider benefits to look for while buying a health insurance policy. Nowadays, it is possible to check all of these details online within seconds. Then why make hasty decisions that might affect you in matters of life and death? Here are a few things to keep in mind while buying an individual or family health insurance policy: Healthcare cost in major hospitals around you, the network of hospitals of the insurer, whether cashless facility is available at these hospitals, health conditions excluded {from cover], whether they offer flexible premium payment facilities, say in equated monthly instalments(EMIs), assuring factors such as policy service guarantee and provision for overseas treatment... [Buyers should also check whether insurers] offer valuable add-ons such as wellness services, existing customer discount and, so on.

