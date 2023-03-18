Millets can help tackle challenges of food security: PM Modi1 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2023, 02:35 PM IST
He also suggested including Shree Anna in the mid-day meal so that children can get proper nutrition while also adding a new taste and variety to the food
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that millets can play a pivotal role in dealing with food security challenges besides benefitting the livelihoods of 2.5 crore small and marginal farmers in the country.
