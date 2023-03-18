NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that millets can play a pivotal role in dealing with food security challenges besides benefitting the livelihoods of 2.5 crore small and marginal farmers in the country.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the ‘Global Millets (Shri Anna) Conference’, he said “Millets bring with them endless possibilities," and added that it is a matter of great honour for the country that after India’s proposal and efforts, the United Nations declared 2023 as ‘International Year of Millets’.

Informing that the contribution of Shree Anna to the national food basket in India is only 5-6%, the prime minister urged the scientists and experts in the agriculture sector to work towards increasing this contribution and suggested setting achievable targets for every year.

He also noted that the country has also started a PLI scheme to give a boost to the food processing sector.

PM Modi emphasised the need to ensure that the millet sector gets maximum benefit from it, and more companies come forward to make millet products. He also added that many states have included Shree Anna in their PDS system and suggested that other states follow suit.

He also suggested including Shree Anna in the mid-day meal so that children can get proper nutrition while also adding a new taste and variety to the food.

PM Modi also highlighted the climate resilience of millets and informed that they can be easily produced even in adverse climatic conditions. He informed that it is a preferred crop for water-stressed areas as it requires relatively less water to produce.

He also noted that millets can be grown naturally without chemicals and thereby safeguards the health of both humans and the soil.

The prime minister expressed confidence that all these issues will be discussed in detail and a roadmap will also be prepared for implementation. “With the joint efforts of the farmers and all stakeholders, food will add a new shine to the prosperity of India and the world,“ he concluded.