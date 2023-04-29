Millets have huge potential for food, nutrition security: NITI Aayog report1 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 05:28 PM IST
Millets which were once an integral part of the Indian diets have been almost forgotten due to various demand and supply challenges.
New Delhi: Millets, which are climate resilient crops and are environment friendly, have great potential for food and nutritional security of the country but these have almost gone out of the Indian diet due to various reasons, said a NITI Aayog report.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×