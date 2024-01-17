News
Million electric bus plan nears gates of PMO
Summary
- The plan is to replace a million diesel-run buses with electric options over the next decade through subsidies and other regulatory interventions
The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) will take the final decision on a plan to replace a million diesel-run buses on Indian roads with electric options over the next decade through subsidies and other regulatory interventions, people aware of the matter said.
