Min says govt can give in writing that MSP will continue, Cong to support Bandh

Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary said he has faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and the farmer who will together find a way to come out of this deadlock. He also said, the government can give in writing that MSP will continue.

"These laws have provided freedom to the farmers. I don't think the real farmers, working in their farms, are bothered about it," Choudhary said.

He further said, it is the opposition who is trying to politicize the matter. "Farmers are in favour of these laws but political people are trying to add fuel to the fire," he adds.

Meanwhile, Congress Spokesperson Pawan Khera said that the Congress party has decided to support the Bharat Bandh on December 8. "We will be demonstrating the same at our party offices. It will be a step strengthening Rahul Gandhi’s support to the farmers. We will ensure that the demonstration is successful," said Khera.

Representatives of several farmer unions hold a meeting near Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border) as their protest against the farm laws enters Day 11.Sixth round of talks between farmer unions and the Central government is scheduled to take place on December 9.









Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via