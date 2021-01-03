Covid jabs will be given at booth level: Harsh Vardhan, here's how Co-Win helps

Explaining how the vaccination programme will be managed in the country, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday that it would be conducted the way the election process is planned.

He also said, over 57,000 participants across 719 districts have completed training for the vaccination drive.

The Minister had on Saturday visited two mock vaccination sites in Delhi to review the dry run drill for administering COVID-19 vaccine. He first visited the GTB Hospital in Shahdara and later an Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) in Daryaganj.

The Health Ministry on Saturday conducted a nationwide mock drill at 285 session sites to test the end-to-end planned operations and the mechanism that has been set up to ensure smooth conduct of the COVID-19 vaccination that is expected to begin soon.

Pointing out, how the health ministry is preparing the Covid 19 vaccination programme, he wrote, health ministry has been burning the midnight oil to prepare for one of the biggest COVID19 immunisation programs in the world.

Priority beneficiaries have been identified & an advanced digital platform 'CoWIN' has been developed to ensure equitable vaccine distribution.

Here's how the Co-Win platform will help the beneficiaries:

Registration and verification of the beneficiary will be done

It will schedule the vaccination date and remind through an SMS

It will report if there are any adverse effects of the vaccine

Also, e-certificates will be issues after the completion of the vaccination process

On Saturday, the health minister warned the citizens against falling prey to rumours and disinformation campaigns regarding the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine and rubbished the rumours being propagated on social media which are raising doubts in the mind of the public regarding the vaccine side-effects.

The Subject Expert Committee of CDSCO met on Friday and Saturday and recommended to grant the permission for restricted emergency use of the vaccine, subject to multiple regulatory conditionalities, to Serum Institute of India, Pune.

India likely to approve two-dose regimen for Covid vaccines

India's drugs regulator is likely to approve administering two doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine and another locally-developed one by Bharat Biotech, each four weeks apart, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Saturday.

Experts at India's Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) have already approved the vaccines and a final decision is expected to be announced by the agency's chief at a news conference scheduled on Sunday.

Calls to CDSCO were unanswered outside regular business hours.

