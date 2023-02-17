Minda Corp acquires 15.7% stake in Pricol; shares trade lower
- Minda Corp shares were trading more than a per cent lower on the BSE in Friday's afternoon deals, whereas Pricol shares shed over 4%
Minda Corporation Limited on Friday informed that it has acquired 1,91,40,342 equity shares of Pricol Limited (Pricol) representing 15.70406% of the Pricol’s total issued and paid-up equity share capital at an average price of ₹208.9 per share aggregating to ₹400 crore. Minda Corp shares were trading more than a per cent lower at ₹211 apiece on the BSE in Friday's afternoon deals whereas that of Pricol shed more than 4% to ₹199 per share.
