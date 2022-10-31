Minda Corporation partners with Daesung Eltec for ADAS technology

Minda Corporation partners with Daesung Eltec for ADAS technology1 min read . 02:42 PM IST
Auto components maker Minda Corporation has collaborated with South Korean firm Daesung Eltec to bring next generation advanced driver assistance system solutions to India it said in a statement on 31 October.
Both the firms signed a technology licence and assistance agreement on 28 October, 2022.
The partners will offer advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) for passenger, commercial and off-road vehicles segment through this collaboration.
The collaboration will include view monitoring system (AVM), including driver monitoring system (DMS), lane departure warning system (LDWS) and front collision warning system (FCWS).
"ADAS is a critical, futuristic technology with early signs of its adoption already visible in the Indian market. Current estimates from leading car manufacturers project that ADAS features relating to autonomous driving will become near ubiquitous in the next few years," Minda Corporation Executive Director Aakash Minda said.
Adding more Minda said that the collaboration would enable Minda to be one of the early movers providing localised solutions in the domain.
"The Indian automobile industry is steadily progressing towards an era where autonomous vehicles will become commonplace, making ADAS both relevant and necessary. We strongly believe that this association is a great step towards bringing together the strengths of both the companies," Daesung Eltec CEO Won Ghee Yang said.
Under the collaboration, Daesung Eltec will support Minda with product design, development and validation and will also play a key role in process design, validation and manufacturing line set-up for ADAS systems, the statement said.
With PTI inputs.
