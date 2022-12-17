Mindful, deliberate use of resources need of the hour: Bhupender Yadav

Biodiversity must be promoted through positive investment. Similarly, a numerical global target for pesticide reduction is unnecessary and must be left to countries to decide, the minister said
New Delhi: Environment minister Bhupender Yadav on Saturday said mindful and deliberate utilization of resources is the need of the hour instead of mindless and destructive consumption, emphasizing on the sustainable use of natural resources.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: Environment minister Bhupender Yadav on Saturday said mindful and deliberate utilization of resources is the need of the hour instead of mindless and destructive consumption, emphasizing on the sustainable use of natural resources.
Delivering the country’s national statement at the United Nations Biodiversity Conference COP15 at Montreal, Canada, the minister said, “India’s balance sheet in implementing the Aichi targets is pro-active and forward looking and India is on track to meeting its commitments."
Delivering the country’s national statement at the United Nations Biodiversity Conference COP15 at Montreal, Canada, the minister said, “India’s balance sheet in implementing the Aichi targets is pro-active and forward looking and India is on track to meeting its commitments."
“Similarly, our agriculture, as for other developing countries, is the source of life, livelihoods and culture for hundreds of millions. Such essential support to vulnerable sections cannot be called subsidies and targeted for elimination, while they may be rationalized. Biodiversity must be promoted through positive investment. Similarly, a numerical global target for pesticide reduction is unnecessary and must be left to countries to decide," he added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Similarly, our agriculture, as for other developing countries, is the source of life, livelihoods and culture for hundreds of millions. Such essential support to vulnerable sections cannot be called subsidies and targeted for elimination, while they may be rationalized. Biodiversity must be promoted through positive investment. Similarly, a numerical global target for pesticide reduction is unnecessary and must be left to countries to decide," he added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Yadav also said that the India has taken a quantum jump in the number of declared Ramsar sites. He said, biodiversity must be promoted through positive investment.
Yadav also said that the India has taken a quantum jump in the number of declared Ramsar sites. He said, biodiversity must be promoted through positive investment.
“We all acknowledge that credible action is the source of strength and optimism in facing all global challenges including biodiversity. Despite India having 17 per cent of the global population, but only 2.4 per cent of the land area and only 4 per cent of its water resources, we are forging ahead in our efforts," the minister said.
“We all acknowledge that credible action is the source of strength and optimism in facing all global challenges including biodiversity. Despite India having 17 per cent of the global population, but only 2.4 per cent of the land area and only 4 per cent of its water resources, we are forging ahead in our efforts," the minister said.
“Our forest and tree cover is steadily rising, together with our wildlife population. Definitive steps are being taken to return the iconic cheetah to Indian habitats. India has taken a quantum jump in the number of declared Ramsar sites to the current figure of seventy-five. As a large developing country, our forest policy is challenging to implement but our forest surveys are testimony to its success," it added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Our forest and tree cover is steadily rising, together with our wildlife population. Definitive steps are being taken to return the iconic cheetah to Indian habitats. India has taken a quantum jump in the number of declared Ramsar sites to the current figure of seventy-five. As a large developing country, our forest policy is challenging to implement but our forest surveys are testimony to its success," it added.