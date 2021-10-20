Mindtree bags multi-year IT transformation deal from Western Asset

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : Mindtree Ltd said on Wednesday that it has been selected as a strategic partner by Western Asset, one of the world’s leading active fixed-income investment managers, to help drive innovation and differentiated experiences for the company. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mindtree will initially partner with the Western Asset team on their IT infrastructure and application portfolio, while also enabling several strategic business initiatives.

As part of this multi-year engagement, Mindtree will enable Western Asset to create a more flexible operating model that can quickly adapt to changing business needs and accelerate time-to-value.

“By leveraging its deep domain and digital expertise, Mindtree will help Western Asset accelerate the transition to a platform-based operating model, automate enterprise systems, and maintain industry-leading best practices for IT services. This will enable Western Asset to scale overall productivity, agility and delivery," Mindtree said in a statement.