Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Monday approved a proposal for establishment of a cancer hospital 'Bagchi-Sri Shankara Cancer Hospital and Research Institute' in Bhubaneswar.

The approval was made at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here.

Sri Shankara Cancer Care Foundation as a charitable institute has volunteered to establish the hospital in the capital city while Mindtree co-founder Subroto Bagchi, who is also chairman of Odisha Skill Development Authority, and his wife Susmita Bagchi have pledged ₹210 crore for the cancer hospital.

The state government will provide 20 acres of land free of cost in Infocity-II, Bhubaneswar for the proposed hospital, Chief Secretary S C Mohapatra said after the Cabinet meeting.

Setting a target to operate the hospital by January, 2024, it has been proposed that in the first phase, the hospital will be equipped with 250 beds. Later, it will be expanded into a 500-bed hospital.

The facility will provide advanced cutting-edge cancer care with evidence-based management of cancer cases. A total of 25 per cent beds shall be set aside for free treatment, another 25 per cent for patients supported under different Government health schemes and the remaining 50 per cent patients will pay for the services.

It will be an oncology centre of excellence, Mohapatra said, adding that the revenue generated from the facility will be utilized for expansion and supporting the poor patients.

The facility will also have academic and research facilities with major categories of services like surgical, medical and radiation oncology, imaging nuclear medicine, paediatric and hamate oncology, centre for lung disease, anaesthesia and intensive care, laboratory diagnostic services, blood bank and immune haematology services.

This apart, the Cabinet also approved eight other proposals, Mohapatra said.

