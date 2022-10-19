Mineral production records 4.2% cumulative growth during April- August: Centre

The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying for August stood at 99.6, down 3.9% from the level recorded in corresponding period last year, according to data released by mines ministry
New Delhi: India’s mineral production recorded 4.2% year-on-year (YoY) cumulative growth during April to August 2022-23, as per government data released on Wednesday.
The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying for August stood at 99.6, down 3.9% from the level recorded in corresponding period last year, according to data released by the Ministry of Mines.
Coal production stood at 580 lakh tonne in August, while lignite output was at 29 lakh tonne. Natural gas (utilised) production stood at 2,829 million cubic metres, petroleum (crude) production was at 24 lakh tonne, while limestone’s output stood at 320 lakh tonne.
The production of important minerals showing positive growth during August this year over August last year include, lead, coal, limestone and zinc.
“Important minerals showing positive growth during August, 2022 over August, 2021 include, Coal (7.7%), Lead conc (6.3%), Zinc conc (3.4%), and Limestone (2.7%). Other important minerals showing negative growth include: Natural Gas (U) (-0.8%), Manganese ore (-1.9%), Petroleum (crude) (-3.3%), Magnesite (-3.5%), Copper conc (-14.1%), Gold (-14.6%), Chromite (-16.6%), Bauxite (-17.6%), Iron Ore (-19.3%), Lignite (-20.7%), Phosphorite (-38.2%), and Diamond (-55.3%)," the ministry said in a statement.