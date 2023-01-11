Mines ministry approves 154.8 cr for mines exploration and expansion projects

New Delhi: The Mines ministry on Wednesday approves Rs. 154.84 crores to National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET) for exploration and enhancing capabilities.The Executive Committee (EC) meeting of National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET), Ministry of Mines was held under the chairmanship of Vivek Bharadwaj, Sdecretary, Ministry of Mines.“Projects of mineral exploration and enhancing institutional capabilities in exploration worth Rs.154.84 crores were approved," the Ministry of Mines said.The mineral exploration project includes graphite, iron, coal, zinc and associated minerals, bauxite, base metal, phosphorite/glauconitic sandstone, PGE & associated minerals, tin & associated minerals, manganese and limestone to boost the mineral exploration in the country, it added.Financial assistance for enhancing mineral exploration and institutional capabilities of Geological Survey of India (GSI), Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM) and State DGMs/DMGs was also approved.These mineral exploration projects and financial assistance to the exploration agencies will provide auctionable mineral blocks to the nation and will help in realizing the Aatmanirbhar Bharat in mining sector. With the amendment of Mines & Minerals (Development & Regulation) MMDR Act in 2021, private agencies can also participate in exploration for the mineral sector after getting duly accredited by QCI-NABET (Quality Council of India-National Accreditation Board for Education and Training).

