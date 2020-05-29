Mini-grid services continue to drive rural India’s need for power supply: Survey

Surprisingly, in sharp contrast to improved social hygiene behavior reported in the first edition of this survey, relaxations in lockdown guidelines have apparently led to a consistent fall in social hygiene practices in the mini-grid villages of UP and Bihar. Majority of the respondents pointed to a significant drop in adoption of social hygiene behavior from 99% to 60% as India entered the fourth phase of lockdown. Social hygiene is based on respondent’s perception of adoption of face mask, social distancing, and frequent hand washing. The reduction in social hygiene is caused by relaxed lockdown norms. Availability of essential goods and services has seen significant improvements as compared to the first phase of the lockdown. However, cash flow in mini-grid villages continues to remain significantly low despite easing lockdown guidelines.