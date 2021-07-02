Minimal impact of Covid-19 2.0 on the Indian pharma industry: ICRA

“Revenue growth for ICRA sample set is estimated at 7-9% in FY2022 and 8-11% in FY2023, supported by gradual recovery post the initial impact of Covid-19. In FY2022, the sample set is estimated to witness Y-o-Y growth of 6-8% in domestic market formulations, 5-7% in the US business and 8-10% in the European business. The growth will be supported by the inelastic demand for pharmaceutical products and low base of FY2021, though some impact on volume growth will be witnessed due to Covid-19 2.0 related lockdowns. The growth for the US and European markets remain sensitive to depreciation of the INR against the USD/GBP/EUR," Gaurav Jain, Vice President and Sector Head, ICRA, said.