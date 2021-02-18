OPEN APP
Minimal impact of 'Rail Roko', most zones reported no train stoppage: Indian Railways
Farmers block the railway track during 'Country-Wide Rail Roko Protest' at Sonipat Railway Station, in Sonipat on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Farmers block the railway track during 'Country-Wide Rail Roko Protest' at Sonipat Railway Station, in Sonipat on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Minimal impact of 'Rail Roko', most zones reported no train stoppage: Indian Railways

3 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2021, 05:22 PM IST Edited By Jahnavi Nidumolu

  • Railways said that trains in few areas were stopped but are now running normally
  • Around 25 trains have been regulated in the northern zone earlier today due to the 'rail roko' call by farmers protesting the three agri laws

The Indian Railways has said the 'Rail Roko' protest by farmers has had 'negligible' or 'minimal' impact on the train operations across the country. It said that trains in few areas were stopped but are now running normally.

Around 25 trains have been regulated in the northern zone due to the 'rail roko' call by farmers protesting the three agri laws on Thursday, a zonal railway spokesperson said.

He, however, said there has been minimum effect of the agitation on the railways till now.

"Majority of the zones have reported not a single case of any stoppage of train by the agitators. Few trains were stopped in some areas of some Railway zones but now train operation is normal and trains are being operated smoothly. While dealing with the Rail roko agitation, utmost patience was exercised by all concerned," he said.

"Around 25 trains have been regulated so far. There has been minimum effect on rail services due to the agitation," Northern Railway spokesperson Deepak Kumar said.

Regulating trains means they have been either cancelled, short terminated or rerouted.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer unions which is spearheading the protest, last week had announced the rail blockade to press for its demand to repeal the legislations. The SKM had said the blockade will be held across the country from 12 pm to 4 pm.

The railways has deployed 20 additional companies of the RPSF across the country, especially in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

While the complete details of the effects of 'rail roko' call has not yet been provided by the railways, an official, on condition of anonymity, said its effects could be seen in Ambala where a huge group had congregated.

In stations near Delhi too, protestors have stated to gather on the tracks. Protesters have also gathered near the Gazipur border at Modinagar railway station, the official said.

Some effects of the 'rail roko' call was also felt at Kurukshetra in Haryana where farmers climbed on the locomotive of Gita Jayanti Express train, which was stationary at that time, resulting in delays.

Farmers also blocked train tracks at Charkhi Dadri railway station in Haryana and served 'jalebis', tea and snacks to other protestors, police as well as railway officials.

In Punjab, protesters sat on tracks at many places on the Delhi-Ludhiana-Amritsar railway route, officials said.

Farmers also blocked the Jalandhar Cantt-Jammu railway track in Jalandhar and also blocked a rail track in Mohali district, they said.

Security has been tightened in both Haryana and Punjab, with personnel of the government railway police and the state police force being deployed there, officials said.

The Ferozepur division of the Northern Railways has decided to halt trains at stations so that passengers face less inconvenience during the 'rail roko' protest.

Officials said the movement of trains is likely to be delayed because of the farmers' rail blockade. Train services will be resumed after following due security protocols once the agitation is over, they said.

