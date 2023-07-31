Minimum capacity may be cut for battery storage PLI

Minimum capacity may be cut for battery storage PLI2 min read 31 Jul 2023, 10:32 PM IST
The government is looking to allocate 20 GWh (gigawatt hour) capacity to new participants in the scheme, and held consultations last week with a diverse set of firms that included Panasonic, Minda Corp, Ather Energy, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Tata Motors’ Agratas, NTPC and M&M.
NEW DELHI : The government is considering lowering the minimum capacity threshold for bids under a fresh round of the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for advanced chemistry cells (ACC) that are used for battery storage and are key to the electric vehicle ecosystem.
