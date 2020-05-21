Minimum fare on Delhi-Mumbai route will be 3,500

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri today said that domestic civil aviation operations will resume in a calibrated manner from 25 May 2020. The ministry today released a set of standard operating procedures (SOPs), one of which deals with limits on air fares. Puri addressed a press conference on issues related to the civil aviation sector.

Here are the key takeaways from Hardeep Singh Puri's presser on new air travel guidelines

For operation from Metro to Metro cities 1/3rd capacity of approved summer schedule 2020, which is more than 33.33%.

For operation from Metro to Non-metro cities & vice-versa, where weekly departures are greater than 100, 1/3rd capacity of approved summer schedule 2020.

Metro cities are Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

New fare structure in place: Earlier the air carriers could put its range (minimum to maximum) on the website...we have looked at corresponding rail fares. We want air travel to become affordable. We have set a minimum fare, and a maximum fare. For Delhi to Mumbai the minimum fare would be ₹ 3,500 and maximum at ₹ 10,000.

3,500 and maximum at 10,000. We've set a minimum and a maximum fare which will be operative for 3 months - till midnight on 24 August.

Routes divided in 7 sectors: 0-30 minutes, 30-60 minutes, 60-90 minutes, 90-120 minutes, 120-150 minutes, 150-180 minutes, and 180-210 minutes.

40% of seats have to be sold at a fare less than the midpoint of the band. For example, midpoint of ₹ 3500 & ₹ 10000 is ₹ 6700. So 40% of the seats have to be sold at a price less than ₹ 6700. This is how we're ensuring that fares don't go out of control:

Commercial flights have been suspended since March 25 as part of the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of novel coronavirus.

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) had earlier today announced new guidelines ahead of resumption of domestic flights from May 25 onwards.

The civil aviation ministry also said passengers who are not allowed to travel due to their health or age should be allowed to change their date of travel without a penalty.

All passengers must register on a government coronavirus tracing application, if their mobile device is compatible, or submit a declaration form saying they are fit to travel, have not been quarantined and do no live in a containment or so-called virus red zone. "Passengers with 'Red' status on the Aarogya Setu app would not be permitted to travel," the ministry said.

