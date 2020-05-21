Minimum fare on Delhi-Mumbai route will be 3,500

Minimum fare on Delhi-Mumbai route will be ₹3,5002 min read . 04:56 PM IST
- Airlines will have to follow ticket price guidelines issued by the civil aviation ministry
- For Delhi to Mumbai the minimum fare would be ₹3,500 and maximum at ₹10,000
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri today said that domestic civil aviation operations will resume in a calibrated manner from 25 May 2020. The ministry today released a set of standard operating procedures (SOPs), one of which deals with limits on air fares. Puri addressed a press conference on issues related to the civil aviation sector.
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri today said that domestic civil aviation operations will resume in a calibrated manner from 25 May 2020. The ministry today released a set of standard operating procedures (SOPs), one of which deals with limits on air fares. Puri addressed a press conference on issues related to the civil aviation sector.
Here are the key takeaways from Hardeep Singh Puri's presser on new air travel guidelines
Here are the key takeaways from Hardeep Singh Puri's presser on new air travel guidelines
Commercial flights have been suspended since March 25 as part of the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of novel coronavirus.
The Airport Authority of India (AAI) had earlier today announced new guidelines ahead of resumption of domestic flights from May 25 onwards.
The civil aviation ministry also said passengers who are not allowed to travel due to their health or age should be allowed to change their date of travel without a penalty.
All passengers must register on a government coronavirus tracing application, if their mobile device is compatible, or submit a declaration form saying they are fit to travel, have not been quarantined and do no live in a containment or so-called virus red zone. "Passengers with 'Red' status on the Aarogya Setu app would not be permitted to travel," the ministry said.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated