Minimum temp very likely to be below normal in Northwest India in next 4-5 days: IMD
A cyclist rides through fog on a winter morning at Rajpath in New Delhi, Tuesday (PTI)
A cyclist rides through fog on a winter morning at Rajpath in New Delhi, Tuesday (PTI)

Minimum temp very likely to be below normal in Northwest India in next 4-5 days: IMD

1 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2021, 02:29 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

Cold day/severe cold day conditions likely at some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, says IMD

New Delhi: According to the National Weather Forecasting Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and over Kerala and Mahe in next 2-3 days. Also, minimum temperature is very likely to be below normal over most parts of Northwest India during next 4-5 days.

"Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over Comorin area and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and moderate thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Tamil Nadu Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe and Lakshadweep during next 2-3 days and significant decrease in rainfall activity over these regions thereafter. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 12th & 13th and over Kerala & Mahe on 12th January, 2021," said Ministry of Earth Science in an official release.

Due to the prevalence of dry north/northwesterly winds, minimum temperature very likely to be below normal over most parts of Northwest India during next 4-5 days, which are very likely to cause cold day/severe cold day conditions at some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand during next 3 days, said IMD.

Cold wave/severe cold avwe conditions at some parts are also very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and in isolated parts over Uttar Pradesh, north Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan during next 3 days. Ground Frost is also very likely in isolated pockets over south Punjab, Haryana & Chandigarh and north Rajasthan during next 2 days.

Dense to very dense fog conditions at isolated places very likely over Northwest India during next 4-5 days.

