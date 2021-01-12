"Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over Comorin area and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and moderate thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Tamil Nadu Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe and Lakshadweep during next 2-3 days and significant decrease in rainfall activity over these regions thereafter. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 12th & 13th and over Kerala & Mahe on 12th January, 2021," said Ministry of Earth Science in an official release.