The India Meteorological Department(IMD) has predicted that a Western Disturbance as a trough in lower and middle tropospheric westerlies runs roughly along Long. 54°E and north of Lat. 32°N. It is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from today, 19 February. Under its influence, light to moderate isolated to scattered rainfall/snowfall very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during 19th-21st February. IMD also predicted that minimum temperatures are very likely to rise gradually by 2-3°C over most parts of Northwest and Central India and Maharashtra during next 4-5 days. However, no significant change in minimum temperatures very likely over Gujarat state during next 3 days and fall by 2-3°C. Also, maximum temperatures are very likely to be in the range of 37-39°C over many parts of Gujarat state and Maharashtra-Goa coasts during next 2 days.

Meanwhile,the national capital on Friday logged the hottest February day in the last two years, clocking 29.8 degrees Celsius, six notches above the season's average, the Met office said. The city registered a low of 12.8 degrees Celsius in the morning, two notches below normal, it said. The relative humidity oscillated between 93 and 45 per cent. According to the India Meteorological Department, the city will experience clear sky and shallow fog in the morning. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 31 and 12 degrees Celsius, the IMD said. On Friday, Delhi logged a 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 367, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

There has been a rise in temperatures in most parts of Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, said a MeT department spokesperson.

According to the data of the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature in the state was recorded at 5.4 degree Celsius in Fatehpur, Sikar and Churu in the last 24 hours. It was 5.9 degrees in Chittorgarh while in other places it was eight degrees or more. The maximum day temperature was recorded at 30.9 degrees in Jalore and 29.7 degrees in Dungarpur. In the capital Jaipur, the maximum and minimum temperature was recorded at 26 degrees and 11 degrees Celsius respectively.

This sequence of weather is likely to continue for the time being, the MeT official said.