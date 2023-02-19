Minimum temperatures are likely to rise by 2-3°C in these states, forecasts IMD

The India Meteorological Department(IMD) has predicted that a Western Disturbance as a trough in lower and middle tropospheric westerlies runs roughly along Long. 54°E and north of Lat. 32°N. It is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from today, 19 February. Under its influence, light to moderate isolated to scattered rainfall/snowfall very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during 19th-21st February. IMD also predicted that minimum temperatures are very likely to rise gradually by 2-3°C over most parts of Northwest and Central India and Maharashtra during next 4-5 days. However, no significant change in minimum temperatures very likely over Gujarat state during next 3 days and fall by 2-3°C. Also, maximum temperatures are very likely to be in the range of 37-39°C over many parts of Gujarat state and Maharashtra-Goa coasts during next 2 days.

