Mining cos should forge ties to achieve economies of scale: Odisha minister

Deoranjan Kumar Singh,principal secretary, Department of Steel & Mines, Government of Odisha said that mining is getting organized and fragmentation is going away. “Bigger blocks for mining not only fetch higher revenue but they are also more efficient. A committee has been constituted to amalgamate blocks which are co-terminus and do not have a natural boundary. More than 40 blocks have already been amalgamated and put for auction. About 300 million blocks that are there in the state will be re-organized to less than 100 blocks. This will pave the way for increased efficiency in the mining industry."