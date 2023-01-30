Minister Bhupender Yadav meets German delegation, talks of strengthening bilateral cooperation1 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 02:43 PM IST
Talks focused on exploring pathways to sustainable development, particularly focusing on circular economy, tackling single-use plastic, forest management and climate resilience
New Delhi: Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Monday held a bilateral meeting with German delegation to discuss bilateral cooperation in new areas of biodiversity, climate change, and technology.
