Minister Goyal announces sale of subsidised chana dal1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 06:32 PM IST
The dal will be distributed through Nafed’s retail outlets in Delhi-NCR, as well as through the outlets of NCCF, Kendriya Bhandar, and Safal.
New Delhi: Union minister for consumer affairs, food and public distribution Piyush Goyal on Monday announced the sale of subsidised chana dal under the brand name ‘Bharat Dal’. The dal will be available for ₹60 per kg for a 1-kg pack and ₹55/kg for a 30kg pack.
