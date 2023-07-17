New Delhi: Union minister for consumer affairs, food and public distribution Piyush Goyal on Monday announced the sale of subsidised chana dal under the brand name ‘Bharat Dal’. The dal will be available for ₹60 per kg for a 1-kg pack and ₹55/kg for a 30kg pack.

The initiative, aimed at providing pulses to consumers at reasonable rates, involves converting the government’s chana stock into chana dal. The retail outlets of the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (Nafed) in the Delhi-NCR region will be responsible for selling the subsidised chana dal.

Under the arrangement, the milling and packaging of the chana dal will be undertaken by the Nafed, ensuring quality and standardization. The dal will be distributed through Nafed’s retail outlets in Delhi-NCR, as well as through the outlets of NCCF, Kendriya Bhandar, and Safal.

The dal will also be made available to state governments for supply under their welfare schemes, including police, jails, and consumer cooperative outlets. This move aims to ensure that chana dal reaches a wider population and contributes to their nutritional well-being.

Chana, also known as chickpeas, is one of the most commonly consumed pulses in India. Chana dal can be used as an alternative to tur dal. It is a key ingredient, used in the making in namkeens and sweets.