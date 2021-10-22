NEW DELHI: Ahead of the ministerial conference of the World Trade Organization next month, trade minister Piyush Goyal on Friday called for free trade within a rules-based multilateral trading system with honesty and transparency as core values.

Speaking at the 54th convocation of Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, Goyal said wherever India faces an unfair or unjust treatment, it will take reciprocal action. “Non-tariff barriers need to be studied. Whereever we find an unfair, unjust treatment to India, India has to take reciprocal action. India will work for the interest of India. India will work to protect every stakeholder of India."

Goyal said despite challenges, India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has aimed to convert a crisis into an opportunity for transformation. “India is being looked at as a trusted partner and is engaging with like-minded nations e.g. EU, UK,Canada, Australia & UAE for early conclusion of free trade agreements," he added.

Referring to India's ambitious programmes such as the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan for infrastructure and multimodal connectivity, Goyal said there was a need for planned, focussed efforts to create infrastructure in the country by breaking silos and bringing in synergy. “There is a need to bring in quality and productivity in all we do. A ‘Made in India’ product must be a guarantee to the world."

Encouraging academic institutions to engage on a much larger scale with the industry, Goyal asked students to take up internships with both public sector and private players. Speaking of opportunities offered by online education, the minister called for exploration of online and hybrid modes of education.

Referring to India’s recent achievement of having administered 100 crore vaccine doses, he said the milestone was the result a collective effort of 130 crore Indians and a proof of the country's 'Atmanirbhartha' and its resolve to leverage its capacities to the best possible extent and to serve the needs of the entire world.

