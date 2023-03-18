Minister Jitendra Singh stresses on the need to set up ocean aquarium in Goa

New Delhi: Union minister of state for Science & Technology Jitendra Singh on Saturday met a high-level delegation from Goa to discuss potential projects to promote tourism and ocean related economy in the coastal state. During the discussions, Singh mentioned the need to create an ‘ocean aquarium’.

The Goa delegation was led by Union minister Shripad Yesso Naik and Goa’s tourism minister, Rohan Khaunte.

Singh noted the Centre was focussing on exploring and harnessing ocean resources and accorded priority to India’s blue economy.

The objective of blue economy is to promote smart, sustainable, and inclusive growth and opportunities within the Indian Ocean region’s maritime economic activities and initiate appropriate programmes for the sustainable harnessing of ocean resources, research, and development, Singh said.

Singh also has the charge of the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

“....the government of India through Ministry of Earth Sciences undertook the largest ever coastal clean-up campaign in the world lasting 75 days culminating on 17th September 2022 when the entire coast and 75 beaches particularly earmarked for the campaign were cleaned," said a statement from the Ministry of Earth Science

“The state tourism minister appreciated the manner in which the ministry of earth sciences has been forthcoming to accommodate the priorities of the state government," it added.