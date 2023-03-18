Home / News / India /  Minister Jitendra Singh stresses on the need to set up ocean aquarium in Goa
Back

Minister Jitendra Singh stresses on the need to set up ocean aquarium in Goa

1 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2023, 05:50 PM IST Live Mint
Minister Jitendra Singh stresses on the need to set up ocean aquarium in Goa. (Photo: iStock)Premium
Minister Jitendra Singh stresses on the need to set up ocean aquarium in Goa. (Photo: iStock)

The objective of blue economy is to promote smart, sustainable, and inclusive growth and opportunities within the Indian Ocean region’s maritime economic activities and initiate appropriate programmes for the sustainable harnessing of ocean resources, research, and development

New Delhi: Union minister of state for Science & Technology Jitendra Singh on Saturday met a high-level delegation from Goa to discuss potential projects to promote tourism and ocean related economy in the coastal state. During the discussions, Singh mentioned the need to create an ‘ocean aquarium’.

The Goa delegation was led by Union minister Shripad Yesso Naik and Goa’s tourism minister, Rohan Khaunte.

Singh noted the Centre was focussing on exploring and harnessing ocean resources and accorded priority to India’s blue economy.

The objective of blue economy is to promote smart, sustainable, and inclusive growth and opportunities within the Indian Ocean region’s maritime economic activities and initiate appropriate programmes for the sustainable harnessing of ocean resources, research, and development, Singh said.

Singh also has the charge of the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

“....the government of India through Ministry of Earth Sciences undertook the largest ever coastal clean-up campaign in the world lasting 75 days culminating on 17th September 2022 when the entire coast and 75 beaches particularly earmarked for the campaign were cleaned," said a statement from the Ministry of Earth Science

“The state tourism minister appreciated the manner in which the ministry of earth sciences has been forthcoming to accommodate the priorities of the state government," it added.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout