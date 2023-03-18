Minister Jitendra Singh stresses on the need to set up ocean aquarium in Goa

Minister Jitendra Singh stresses on the need to set up ocean aquarium in Goa1 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2023, 05:50 PM IST
The objective of blue economy is to promote smart, sustainable, and inclusive growth and opportunities within the Indian Ocean region’s maritime economic activities and initiate appropriate programmes for the sustainable harnessing of ocean resources, research, and development
New Delhi: Union minister of state for Science & Technology Jitendra Singh on Saturday met a high-level delegation from Goa to discuss potential projects to promote tourism and ocean related economy in the coastal state. During the discussions, Singh mentioned the need to create an ‘ocean aquarium’.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×