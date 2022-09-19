Minister Jitendra Singh to take part in Global Clean Energy Action Forum in US

Addressing the media ahead of his five-day visit to the US as the head of a high-level joint ministerial official delegation, the minister said that the forum will bring together all the stakeholders including at least 30 ministers from different countries, hundreds of CEOs and business leaders, scientists and academicians
New Delhi: Global Clean Energy Action Forum meet offers India an opportunity to present Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision before the world, said Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of state for Science and Technology on Monday.
Addressing the media ahead of his five-day visit to the US as the head of a high-level joint ministerial official delegation, the minister said that the forum will bring together all the stakeholders including at least 30 ministers from different countries, hundreds of CEOs and business leaders, scientists and academicians. “It is also an acknowledgement of the leading role assumed by India on issues related to clean energy concerns."
Singh said that the Union cabinet chaired by the prime minister last month approved India’s updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to be communicated to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).
At the Glasgow session of the COP26 in November, 2021, India had expressed to intensify its climate action by presenting the five elements of India’s climate action to the world.
The minister added that prime minister launched the National Hydrogen Mission on India’s 75th Independence Day. The mission aims to aid the government in meeting its climate targets and making India a green hydrogen hub. “This will help in meeting target of production of 5 million tonnes of green hydrogen by 2030 and related development of renewable energy capacity".
He said that since no single ministry is responsible for moving India towards net zero, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), Ministry of New and Renewable energy (MNRE), and Ministry of Heavy Industries (which implements the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid & Electric Vehicles in India (FAME INDIA) scheme to promote electric vehicles), have largely been the driving force behind India’s effort in this direction.
Singh said that he is looking forward to very close engagements at the Plenary and Roundtables of Global Clean Energy Action Forum, especially in the light of recent breakthroughs in the areas of Clean Energy Technologies both at home and abroad.
