Minister Jitendra Singh unveils theme for National Science Day

New Delhi: Union minister Jitendra Singh on Monday released the theme for the “National Science Day 2023", titled “Global Science for Global Wellbeing", saying that as India enters 2023, the theme indicates India’s emerging global role and rising visibility in the international arena.
The minister said that the theme was in sync with India assuming the presidency of G-20, as it becomes the voice of the global south that is the developing countries of Asia, Africa and South America.
“We are ready for outcome oriented global collaboration to address global challenges. When concerns, challenges and benchmarks have assumed global dimensions, the redressal should also be of the global nature," he said, adding that the theme was chosen for the purpose of raising public appreciation of the scientific issues in global context.
“Today, Indian scientific breakthroughs have reached from the lab to the land, indeed applications of science are being used by every household to bring ‘Ease of Living’ for the common man. It also heralds a new era to provide opportunities to people and scientific fraternity in the country and abroad to come together, work together and experience the joy of doing science for the wellbeing of mankind," he added.
The National Science Day is celebrated every year on 28 February to commemorate the discovery of the ‘Raman Effect’ by Indian physicist Sir C. V. Raman on 28 February 1928.
