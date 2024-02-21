Minister Munda makes fresh offer for talks as farmer protests enter eighth day
Farmers have been camping at border points since 13 February, seeking, among other things, a legal guarantee for minimum support price for crops and farm debt waiver
New Delhi: Union minister Arjun Munda on Wednesday extended an invitation to protesting farmers for a fifth round of discussions, reaffirming the government's willingness to engage in talks and seek resolutions to their grievances.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message