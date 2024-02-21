Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Minister Munda makes fresh offer for talks as farmer protests enter eighth day

Minister Munda makes fresh offer for talks as farmer protests enter eighth day

Puja Das

  • Farmers have been camping at border points since 13 February, seeking, among other things, a legal guarantee for minimum support price for crops and farm debt waiver

Protesting farmers run away from exploding tear gas shells used by the police near Shambhu border that divides northern Punjab and Haryana states, some 200 km from New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Union minister Arjun Munda on Wednesday extended an invitation to protesting farmers for a fifth round of discussions, reaffirming the government's willingness to engage in talks and seek resolutions to their grievances.

This comes after farmers dismissed the government's previous proposals on Tuesday, prompting them to resume their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march and protests, now in their eighth day.

“After the fourth round, the government is ready to discuss all the issues including MSP demand, crop diversification, stubble issue, and FIR in the fifth round. I again invite farmer leaders for talks. We need to maintain peace," a statement from the agriculture ministry quoting Munda said.

Meanwhile, doctors at government-run Rajindra Hospital in Patiala, Punjab, confirmed the death of 24-year-old Shubh Karan Singh at the Khanouri border, making it the third casualty during the latest round of protests.

Farmers have turned down the government’s offer to purchase pulses, maize, and cotton at guaranteed prices for five years, demanding instead a legal guarantee on the minimum support price for all 23 crops, along with the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations, pensions for farmers and farm laborers, and a waiver of farm debts.

The farmers are led by two umbrella bodies—the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM)—representing 200 farm unions.

The protests come amid subdued agricultural production following repeated climate shocks including uneven rainfall last year. Farm incomes were also hit by export curbs announced by the government to tame consumer inflation. For farmers, who were promised that their incomes will be doubled by 2022—as per a government set target—the crisis of profitability has translated into a rallying cry for revamp of the minimum support price regime.

On Wednesday, Haryana Police reportedly fired tear gas and water canons to disperse farmers marching towards the national capital. An estimated 10,000 individuals, along with 1,200 tractors and wagons, have amassed at the Shambhu border crossing, according to a police statement.

Visuals from the scene showed farmers, alongside heavy machinery like cranes and excavators, attempting to breach the barricades set up by authorities at the Punjab-Haryana border.

Security has been ramped up at entry points to Delhi, which is about 200 km from Shambhu, with highways blocked by multiple layers of concrete barriers, barbed wire fences, and nail strips.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Puja Das

Puja Das is a New Delhi based policy reporter covering food, farm, fertiliser, water, and climate policies for Mint. Puja reports on farmers' distress and how the agriculture sector is impacting India's rural economy and policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at COP27. Puja holds a post-graduation degree in Broadcast Journalism from the Indian Institute of Journalism & New Media, Bangalore.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.