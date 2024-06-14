Minister Nadda unveils 100-day healthcare agenda: Focus on expansion of coverage under AB PM-JAY

  • Nadda emphasized expanding Ayushman Bharat coverage to seniors, launching the U-WIN immunization portal, and addressing non-communicable diseases in his strategic plan to enhance India's public healthcare system.

Priyanka Sharma
First Published09:19 PM IST
Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda and Minister of State Anupriya Patel. (ANI Photo)
Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda and Minister of State Anupriya Patel. (ANI Photo)

Health minister JP Nadda chaired a meeting on Friday with senior officials to discuss the new government's 100-day agenda for the country's public healthcare sector. Nadda reviewed ongoing projects and emphasized the expansion of health assurance coverage under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) and the U-WIN portal, designed to digitize all routine immunizations.

The agenda includes the extension of AB PM-JAY to all individuals aged 70 years and above, the rollout of the U-WIN portal, and the launch of the National Health Claims Exchange to ensure interoperability and faster processing of health insurance claims. Additionally, the ministry aims to ease business processes, such as introducing tatkal issuance of licenses for select food businesses under the Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI).

Nadda expressed concern about the rising incidence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and highlighted the importance of awareness regarding healthy diets and lifestyles. He also stressed the need for effective health emergency response management and targeted campaigns towards youth for tobacco control. He emphasized creating awareness about NCDs and the harmful effects of tobacco in both scientific and simple language for better public understanding.

Ministers of State for Health Anupriya Patel and Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao also participated in the meeting.

In April, while releasing the BJP's manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections, the Prime Minister announced that senior citizens above 70 years and the transgender community would be included under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

