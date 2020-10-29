Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri today promised to take immediate action after a passenger alleged violation of COVID-19 social distancing protocol at the Srinagar airport.

Twitter user Sanjay Raina posted three pictures on Twitter on Thursday morning showing passengers standing extremely close to each other during a security check at the airport.

Raina tagged Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in his tweet, saying: "Shocking violation of #COVID19 protocol , sheer incompetence of authorities & security personnel at #SrinagarAirport. Horrible to say the least. Someone needs to take responsibility. Hats off to airline staff still managing."

Thank you for bringing this to my attention. I have discussed this with Chairman @AAI_Official.



We will check the facts & take immediate corrective action.@Aaisnrairport @MoCA_GoI https://t.co/T0VvrYFDNr — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) October 29, 2020

In his response, Puri said that he had discussed the matter with Arvind Singh, Chairman, Airports Authority of India (AAI).

"We will check the facts & take immediate corrective action," the minister added.

The AAI manages more than 100 airports across India, including the Srinagar airport.

In April, the AAI had issued guidelines to its airports wherein it said sufficient staff must be deployed near washrooms, X-ray machines and conveyor belts to ensure that passengers maintain social distancing norms.

Alternate check-in counters may be opened and that too well-in advance so as to stagger the crowd and avoid congestion, the guidelines noted.

Meanwhile, Commercial flights from the Bareilly airport are expected to start by December this year, said the Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Thursday.

"Bareilly airport belongs to the Indian Air Force (IAF) and AAI has developed a new civil enclave with interim terminal building of area 525 square metre along with apron for parking of one ATR-72 type of aircraft," said the AAI's press release.

The release said the AAI is also building a regular terminal building with an area of 2,520 square metre at the Bareilly airport and more than 80 per cent of its construction work has been completed. "Bareilly will be connected to Lucknow and Delhi under the UDAN scheme of the central government. Flights from Bareilly to Delhi or Bareilly to Lucknow are expected to start by December 2020," the press release noted.

Under the UDAN scheme, financial incentives in terms of concessions from the Centre, state governments and airport operators are extended to select airlines to encourage operations from unserved and underserved airports, and keep the airfares affordable.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via