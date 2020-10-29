The release said the AAI is also building a regular terminal building with an area of 2,520 square metre at the Bareilly airport and more than 80 per cent of its construction work has been completed. "Bareilly will be connected to Lucknow and Delhi under the UDAN scheme of the central government. Flights from Bareilly to Delhi or Bareilly to Lucknow are expected to start by December 2020," the press release noted.