Minister Puri to hold talks with UK on early harvest post Brexit trade pact

NEW DELHI: Hardeep Singh Puri, minister of state for commerce, will hold talks with the UK’s minister for international trade, Ranil Jayawardena, to arrive at an “early harvest" post Brexit trade pact between the two countries, a person familiar with the development said on Friday.

The talks, scheduled for Tuesday, follow discussions between Indian commerce minister Piyush Goyal and his UK counterpart Liz Truss in November. Puri and Jayawardena have been holding talks on a regular basis with the round on Tuesday expected to be the fourth in the series.

"The November Ministerial demonstrated the strength of the long-standing UK-India relationship, with both parties agreeing to continue to drive forward progress through the Enhanced Trade Partnership, which could lead to a free trade agreement in the future" reports had quoted a spokesperson of the UK’s Department for International Trade (DIT) as saying after the November talks.

It was then agreed that “an MoS (Minister of State) level meeting will take place in January 2021 to review the progress and work on potential deliverables," the person cited above said. “Several interactions have taken place at the official level, including during this week," the person added but did not give any more details.

A second person familiar with the matter said the two ministers will look at identifying issues that could constitute the “early harvest" package. Market access was one of the issues on the table, the person said.

The two countries were expected to make an announcement on a trade pact this month during the visit of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to India as the chief guest of the Republic Day parade on 26 January. But Johnson has called off the visit due to a sudden and alarming surge in covid-19 infections in the UK due to a new variant of the SARS-CoV2 virus with the ability to spread faster than the older variant.

During a visit to the UK in November, foreign secretary Harsh Shringla had said that India and the UK were “looking at early harvest deals, which would bring benefits to both our countries, followed by a more detailed, either preferential trade agreement or a free trade agreement."

India and the UK have been trying to finalise a trade pact for years now, with the aim of concluding the deal in time with the UK’s exit from the European Union. But with uncertainties dogging the exit – finalised just in the nick of time ahead of the 31 December, 2020, deadline for the UK to exit the EU – the India-UK pact is yet to be finished. A study carried out by the Commonwealth Secretariat found a well-negotiated bilateral trade deal between the UK and India has the potential to increase bilateral trade by 26%. The UK is India’s 14th largest trade partner with more than $14 billion in two-way trade. India has a $2 billion trade surplus with the UK.

