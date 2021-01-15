Minister Puri to hold talks with UK on early harvest post Brexit trade pact

India and the UK have been trying to finalise a trade pact for years now, with the aim of concluding the deal in time with the UK’s exit from the European Union. But with uncertainties dogging the exit – finalised just in the nick of time ahead of the 31 December, 2020, deadline for the UK to exit the EU – the India-UK pact is yet to be finished. A study carried out by the Commonwealth Secretariat found a well-negotiated bilateral trade deal between the UK and India has the potential to increase bilateral trade by 26%. The UK is India’s 14th largest trade partner with more than $14 billion in two-way trade. India has a $2 billion trade surplus with the UK.