Minister urges industry to drive India’s circular, green economy push

New Delhi: India’s transition to a green economy presents unprecedented opportunities to integrate sustainability with competitiveness, said Bhupender Yadav, minister of environment, forest and climate change.

Advertisement

Calling upon the industry to seize India’s green momentum and translate it into real, scalable actions, he suggested that companies should step forward with voluntary commitments that strengthen the country's policy push toward a self-reliant circular economy.

Also Read | Centre to fast-track environment clearance for new businesses

“By investing in research, infrastructure, skill development, and collaborating with MSMEs (micro, small, and medium enterprises) and their partners, the industry can drive India’s vision of a self-reliant, globally competitive, and sustainable industrial base,” Yadav said in a a special plenary address on “Green Growth: Aligning Sustainability with Competitiveness” at the CII IndiaEdge 2025 event.

Circularity is an economic model that aims to eliminate waste and keep materials in use for as long as possible through repair, recycling, and reuse.

Fundamentals highlighted Underlining the country’s developmental trajectory under the Viksit Bharat vision, the minister highlighted India’s strong economic fundamentals and rapid advances in sustainable development. Clean industrialisation, he noted, is “not a constraint, but a catalyst” for innovation, resilience, and future prosperity. He emphasised that decarbonising India’s manufacturing sector is a strategic imperative to strengthen export competitiveness and reduce exposure to carbon-related trade barriers.

Advertisement

Also Read | India works on agri testing, quality norms with trade partners

The minister emphasized India’s strategic shift toward sustainable, competitive, and resilient economic growth.

Despite global geopolitical and environmental turbulence, the minister asserted that India has emerged as a “trusted global partner,” prioritising green technologies, circular economy principles, sustainable manufacturing, and nature-based solutions.

‘Strong mindset shift’ "Across India, businesses — especially MSMEs — are undergoing a strong mindset shift, becoming far more aware and accountable when it comes to environmental sustainability and social responsibility. Policy interventions have further accelerated this movement, driving the adoption of greener materials, sustainable products, and waste-to-energy solutions,” said Neal Thakker, founder and chief executive officer of Magma Group, a company involved in green manufacturing businesses.

"We’re seeing clear momentum from both large corporates and emerging enterprises, and this demand is set to grow significantly in the coming years,” Thakkar added.

Advertisement

The minister urged industry leaders to work closely with value chain partners and MSMEs to embrace circularity. “This will not only improve India’s competitiveness but also open doors to new markets and position our manufacturers firmly within global value chains,” he said.