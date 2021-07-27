Minister Vaishnaw announces 2 crore reward, promotion for Mirabai Chanu

Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
New Delhi: Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu who won the silver medal in Tokyo Olympics arrives at the airport in New Delhi, Monday
The minister said she has inspired billions around the world with her talent, handwork and grit.

Minister for Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday felicitated weightlifter Mirabai Chanu who won a silver medal in the Tokyo Olympics, and announced a reward of 2 crore and a promotion in her job in the Northeast Frontier Railway.

"It was great to meet and congratulate the pride of India and honour of Indian Rly, @mirabai_chanu. Also felicitated her & announced Rs. 2 Cr , a promotion and more. She has inspired billions around the world with her talent, handwork and grit. Keep winning for India!" Vaishnaw tweeted.

Chanu, who returned to the country on Monday evening, lifted a total of 202kg (87kg 115kg) in the 49kg category to better Karnam Malleswari's bronze in the 2000 Sydney Olympics on Saturday.

Chanu, hailing from Manipur, was promoted as an Officer on Special Duty (Sports) in the Northeast Frontier Railway in April, 2018.

