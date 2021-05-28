New Delhi: Federal indirect tax body, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Friday extended tax concessions on a host of imported medical supplies by two more months till end of August and decided to set up a ministerial group to examine demands for tax relief on locally produced covid related medical supplies, union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said at a briefing.

The Council also decided to continue for another year a borrowing arrangement to meet the GST compensation requirement of states. The broad estimate is that the Centre may have to borrow ₹1.58 trillion to meet the GST compensation requirement as funds collected as GST cess on items like cars and aerated drinks may not be sufficient for this.

The Council also decided to offer compliance relief to small and medium businesses by way of an amnesty scheme to make good past defaults in filing tax returns. It also capped the late fee applicable in the future on delayed tax returns.

The Council also decided to reduce GST from 12% to 5% on Diethylcarbamazine tablet used in a WHO programme for lympahtic filarisis elimination. Also, the 5% GST rate applicable on aircraft maintenance, repair and operations units will now be offered to those in the shipping sector too, bringing it down from 18% now.

Sitharaman explained that the ministerial group to be set up to review proposals for reducing tax rate on vaccines and a host of medical items used in prevention and treatment of covid will give its report by 8 June for taking a decision.

“There was protracted discussion on it with varying viewpoints. I have decided and announced in the council to have a group of ministers to be quickly formed which will submit its report on or before 8th June so that if any further reductions which needs to be done, will be done. The rates will be decided by them," Sitharaman said, adding that the ministerial panel will be set up on Saturday.

This puts to rest the controversy over some of the states demanding upfront GST exemption or zero rating of tax on vaccines and other supplies, which was not in line the philosophy of GST.

The government had on 3 May exempted certain medical supplies such as covid-19 vaccines, oxygen and related equipment, and diagnostic kits from IGST when imported free of cost as donation for free distribution, till June end. This benefit now stands extended till end of August and will be applicable even if they are imported on payment basis to be donated to a government agency. Also, in view of rising black fungus cases, IGST exemption has been extended to a drug used in its treatment, Amphotericin B, said an official statement.

As per the compliance relief, late fee for defaulting on filing monthly summary of transactions (form 3B) between 1 July 2017 and April 2021 has been capped at ₹500 for those having no tax liability to be met and at ₹1000 in the case of others. The maximum late fee chargeable so far was ₹10,000. This benefit will be applicable if the returns for the period is filed between 1 June and end of August.

The same lower late fee is also offered in prospective defaults too in the case of tax payers with no tax liability to be met. For those having a liability to be met, the cap is fixed at RS 2,000 if annual sales is upto ₹1.5 crore. If it is between ₹1.5 crore to ₹5 crore, the maximum late fee is set at ₹5,000. Relief on interest rate for delayed tax payment has been offered for March and April too.

“Waiver from late fee in addition to reduction in interest and penalties will help government get closer to targets for GST collection and at the same time make it attractive for taxpayers to finish pending compliance," said Archit Gupta, founder and chief executive of ClearTax, an online tax service provider.

