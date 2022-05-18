Ministerial group to recommend 28% GST on casinos, racecourses, online gaming

Sangma said in a social media post on Wednesday that the group of ministers has come to a consensus. The report of the GoM’s submissions will be handed over to finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a day or two and the matter will be presented in the next GST Council meeting, Sangma said in the post without referring to the tax rate the committee will propose. A person informed about the discussions in the ministerial group said the consensus was for a 28% GST rate on these items. The report will specify the base on which the tax rate will apply.