New Cabinet ministers and ministers of state appointed in the latest Cabinet reshuffle have assumed charge of their respective ministries from Thursday. Some of the new ministers had brief meetings with officials working under them to take stock of the situation at the ministries, before work can begin full swing.

Among the newly-appointed ministers who took charge today were Information and Broadcast Minister Anurag Thakur, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and others.

This was the first change in the Cabinet's composition since BJP came back to power in 2019. Changes in critical ministries, like health, petroleum, civil aviation and IT, are being perceived as measure to tidy up the image that has taken a beating over the past year. Centre intends to present a fresh, more likeable face before key elections in several states.

View Full Image Anurag Thakur taking charge as the new Information and Broadcast Minister.

Anurag Thakur took charge as the Information and Broadcast Minister on Thursday. Later in the day, he also assumed charge as the Sports and Youth Affairs Minister

View Full Image Ashwini Vaishnaw after taking charge as Union Railway Minister.

Ashwini Vaishnaw took charge as the next Railway Minister as well as he Information Technology Minister. Talking to reporters later, responding to a question on the Twitter reluctance to follow the new IT rules, Vaishnaw said that everyone who lives in India will have to abide by the law of the land.

View Full Image Mansukh Mandaviya takes charge as Health Minister

Mansukh Mandaviya, who was elevated to the position of Cabinet minister in the latest rejig, assumed charge as the new Minister of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. He will have his work cut out for him as the threat of a third Covid-19 wave looms.

View Full Image Hardeep Singh Puri and Rameshwar Teli take charge of Petroleum Ministry from Dharmendra Pradhan.

Hardeep Singh Puri, former civil aviation minister, took over as the position of Petroleum Minister from Dharmendra Pradhan. He was joined by his deputy, Rameshwar Teli. Puri has also been given the responsibility of Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs.





View Full Image Pashu Pati Kumar Paras after taking charge of Ministry for Food Processing Industries

Pashu Pati Kumar Paras took charge as the next Minister of Food Processing Industries on Thursday. He was joined by Prahlad Singh Patel, Minister of State for Food Processing.

