Diversified renewable energy to contribute to India’s energy transition1 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2023, 02:47 PM IST
For the world to achieve a net-zero future, solar and wind power capacities must grow 17 and 10 times, respectively, between 2021 and 2050
An upcoming event of the ministries of new and renewable energy, mines and power will focus on diversifying and securing renewable energy and critical mineral supply chains for energy transitions, including promoting circularity in value chains.
